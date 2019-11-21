Amazon brings DEWALT’s Impact Driver + Drill Combo back to its low of $99

- Nov. 21st 2019 2:17 pm ET

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12V Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit (DCK211S2) for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. In addition to an impact driver and drill, this kit includes two batteries, a charger, and carrying bag. Each tool sports an LED, helping light up dimly-lit spaces. The impact driver offers up to 79 foot-pounds of torque and a 1/4-inch chuck that “can be loaded with one hand.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can get by with a single drill/driver, have a look at BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX at $44. It comes with a battery, charger, and double-ended bit. With more than 5,300 Amazon reviews so far, this affordable tool scores an average 4.5/5 star rating.

The featured deal is not the only DEWALT tool we’ve found on sale today. Its 20V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower is down to $179, making now a great time clean up the the rest of those lingering leaves.

DEWALT 12V Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit features:

  • Compact, lightweight design fits into tight areas
  • 3 LED Lights provide visibility without shadows
  • One-handed loading 1/4″ hex chuck accepts 1″ bit tips
  • 79 ft-lbs max torque
  • Three-year limited warranty; one-year free service contract

Dewalt

About the Author