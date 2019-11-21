Amazon’s Gold Box has kids toys, learning accessories, more from $6.50 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off educational play spaces. The deals start at $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the four-pack of Children’s Factory Cube Chair for $108.86. You’d typically pay around $150 for this set of four. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. These “bright and versatile” Children’s Factory cube chairs offer 6- or 9-inch tall seats, which actually make it useable for adults in a jam. Each one is made of molded plastic, which is great if you need to quickly clean up after a snack or art session with the kids. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 230 Amazon reviewers. You’ll find even more deals from today’s Gold Box just below.

Other notable deals include:

Black Friday is slated to deliver even more kids’ deals throughout Thanksgiving week. You can catch up on all of the latest Black Friday news, including ad leaks, predictions, and more in our handy guide right here.

Children’s Factory Cube Chairs feature:

The bright and versatile Children’s Factory Cube Chair has three uses in one! First, use it as a children’s chair with either a 6″ or a 9″ high seat. Then flip it over and use it as a table or a seat for adults. Recommended for children ages 12 months and up, the set of 4, 15” by 15” by 15” cube chairs include one of each vibrant primary color – blue, green, red and yellow. Cube chairs are durable yet surprisingly lightweight and made of LLPDE material. They feature gently rounded corners and are simple to move around the room. Whether the sun is shining, and the day’s activities are outside, or it’s a rainy indoor kind of day, the cube chairs work perfectly in either setting!

