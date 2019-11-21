Dress your baby in adorable Carter’s OshKosh, more up to 40% off at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off kids clothing from Carter’s, Gerber, and more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the 3-Pairs of Gold Toe Boys’ Wide Rib Dress Crew Socks for just $4.88 Prime shipped. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and these socks are regularly priced at $10. This style features the same design as the adult socks with spandex for stretch and gold rings around the toes. I personally use gold toe socks and would highly recommend them. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 300 reviews from Amazon customers.

For girls, the Hanes Ultimate Baby Flexy 5-Pack Long Sleeve Bodysuits are priced at $11.89 and regularly go for $17. These everyday bodysuits will become staples in their wardrobe and it features four way stretch for comfort. They also feature expandable shoulders that are easy to get over your baby’s head and a snap closure at the bottom. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Gold Toe Rib Dress Crew Socks feature:

71% Combed Cotton, 24% Polyester, 3% Nylon, 2% Spandex

Machine Wash

Three pairs of wide-rib crew socks with signature gold-tone rings at toes

EZ Match to make pairing easy

For assorted packs, colors may vary from those seen in images

