Amazon has PhoneSoap Phone Sanitizers/Qi Chargers from $42 (Up to 47% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 47% off PhoneSoap smartphone sanitizers and chargers. You can grab the PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Qi Charger for $75 shipped. Regularly $100, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the current best price we can find. PhoneSoap kills “99.99% of bacteria” with three germicidal UV-C bulbs and will accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the “iPhone 8+ and the Galaxy S10+.” It also doubles as a Qi wireless charger, but it does support the use of wired charging just in case you need it. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, we are also seeing the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger without the Qi tech on sale for $42 shipped as well today. Regularly $60 or more, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. It essentially comes along with the same feature set as today’s lead, just without the wireless charging capabilities. Browse the rest of today’s sale here.

While all of today’s models will support even the largest iPhone and Android handsets, stuffing an iPad in there isn’t going to happen. Fortunately PhoneSoap debuted an iPad Pro-cleaning HomeSoap with USB-C charging earlier this month. Read all about it right here.

PHONESOAP WIRELESS: SMARTPHONE SANITIZER AND QI CHARGER. This smartphone sanitizer will kill 99.99% of bacteria with three germicidal UV-C bulbs and utilizes Qi wireless technology to charge your phone without needing to attach a charging cable, as well as an additional USB port for additional charging.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE. PhoneSoap Wireless was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 8+ and the Galaxy S10+. The wireless charging will only apply to Qi-enabled smartphones, but the USB port in the back of the unit offers universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

