Amazon travel bag sale up to 30% off: Toiletry kits, duffles, and more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, W&F GEAR (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off travel bags and accessories. As always, you’re looking at free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, as well as solid reviews across the board. One standout is the WANDF Expandable Toiletry Bag Hanging Dopp Kit in black at $18.19. Regularly $26, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The rest of the color options are down at $19.59 and are also Amazon lows. This TSA-approved toiletry bag features an expandable and hanging design with a metal swivel hook so you can always get what you’re after. Alongside the large main and 2 side compartments, it has elastic loops, mesh pockets and interior/exterior zipper pockets to ensure your essentials stay safe and organized. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for even more travel bag deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While not quite as large as today’s lead deal, you can save some cash with this Hanging Toiletry Bag Travel Cosmetic Organizer. Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, it is now down to $9 Prime shipped, which is about 30% off the going rate. It is available in multiple colors at that price tag and carries 4+ star ratings.

You’ll find the rest of today’s travel Gold Box sale right here. Starting from just $7, there’s everything from gym bags and small toiletry cases to duffles and more.

But whatever you do, be sure to swing by the TUMI Semi-Annual Sale for up to 60% off its popular luggage, backpacks, briefcases, and more.

WANDF Expandable Toiletry Bag Hanging Dopp Kit:

Unique expanding design allows you adjust its capacity based on different traveling times. You can get extra 30% volume in a second by unzipping both side expansion zippers. With such a flexible toiletry/cosmetic bag, you can save time and money searching bags for different trips or for each family member.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!