Aukey’s 1200 lumen LED floor lamp hits a new Amazon low of $39 (Reg. $70)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 12W LED Dimmable Floor Lamp for $38.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $70 going rate, beats our last mention by $11, and is the best we’ve tracked. Now that it’s getting darker earlier, you might need a bit of extra light in your home. This lamp provides up to 1200 lumens of light through 20 brightness levels and three different color options. Plus, the gooseneck gives you the ability to aim the light anywhere it’s needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, a lower-cost way to add extra illumination to your home would be to use a desk lamp with an LED light. TaoTronics has an LED desk lamp for $28 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t offer 1200 lumens of output, it’s much smaller and lets you illuminate more crucial areas like desks or bedside tables with ease.

However, if you already have a lamp that just needs a bulb upgrade, that can be done on a much smaller budget. The Cree Smart LED Bulb is under $6 Prime shipped. It offers the normal benefits of LEDs with voice commands from Alexa, giving you a well-rounded experience.

Multi-Purpose Floor Lamp: Powerful LED floor lamp with large light diffuser panel brings ultra-bright white light or soft, warm light to your study, bedroom, or living room. It meets the need for extra illumination beside the sofa or in your favorite reading spot. Adaptable & Practical: Features a highly flexible ‘gooseneck’ for fine-tuned light angle and coverage. The LT-ST35 is an effective lighting solution that has a stable base, uses minimal space, and blends in smoothly

