Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban sunglasses, TOMS, Breville Coffee Maker, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Vineyard Vines Great Gifting Sale takes 25% off orders of $100+
- Ray-Ban, Montblanc, Movado, more up to 85% off during JOMASHOP’s Preview Sale
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more
- Backcountry offers the Mountain Hardwear Fire Fall 2 Jacket for $187 (Reg. $250)
- Sorel offers the Madson Sport Hiker Boots for $113 shipped (Reg. $150)
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew Factory cuts 50% off sitewide with outerwear, jeans, flannels, more
- Dress your baby in adorable Carter’s OshKosh, more up to 40% off at Amazon
- TOMS starts its Black Friday deals early with 30% off sitewide: Boots, more
- Nautica’s Black Friday Preview Sale updates your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide
- Clarks takes 25% off sale styles including boots, dress shoes, loafers, more
Home Goods and more |
- Breville’s Smart Coffee Grinder hits a new Amazon low of $150 (Reg. $200)
- Amazon brings DEWALT’s Impact Driver + Drill Combo back to its low of $99
- Enjoy a morning brew with the Wilfa Automatic Coffee Maker, now $75 (Orig. $350)
- Anker’s eufy SpaceView baby monitor with extra camera: $140 ($270 value)
- Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Razor matching Amazon low at $100 (Reg. up to $150)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!