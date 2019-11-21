Pair Chamberlain’s MyQ Garage Hub with an 802.11n Range Extender: $30 (36% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub bundled with the TP-Link 802.11n Range Extender for $29.98 shipped. Normally buying both the smart hub and range extender would cost you $47 these days, with the MyQ add-on currently sitting at its Amazon all-time low. That saves you over 36% and marks one of the best values we’ve seen to date. Chamberlain’s MyQ Hub lets you turn an existing garage door into a smartphone-enabled one. It brings Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT support into the mix, alongside additional integrations with various smart home platforms like Key by Amazon. And with the added range extender, you’re sure to have better-performing Wi-Fi in or near the garage. Both are #1 best-sellers and over 4,800 customers have left a 4/5 star rating on the pair. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re wondering how useful the included range extender is, in the past we’ve noted that having adequate Wi-Fi coverage is a must for building a reliable smart home. So if you’re looking to expand your setup into the garage, this is a great bundle to ensure everything functions properly.

We’re also seeing some other smart home tech on sale today, including Emerson’s Touch HomeKit Thermostat at $126.50 (21% off) or Yale’s Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt for $135 (Reg. $189).

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub features:

myQ Smart Garage Hub by Chamberlain allows you to use your smartphone to open and close your garage door from anywhere. Feel more secure at home when you set times for your garage to close and receive alerts when the garage door opens and closes. With the myQ garage, your smartphone, Wi Fi and any compatible garage door opener, you are connected and in control.

