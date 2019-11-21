Score Cuisinart’s 15-Piece Knife Block Set for $40 shipped (Reg. up to $78)

Robscamerausa (98.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the stainless steel Cuisinart 15-Piece Graphix Collection Cutlery Knife Block Set for $39.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $78, this set fetches closer to $54+ from Home Depot and Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Along with the kitchen shears and a 6-piece collection of steak knives, this set has everything your average home cook will need. Features include a stainless steel build and ergonomic, textured handles. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you can do without the brand name and the black-finish knife block, the AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set will save you some cash. It goes for $25 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 920 Amazon customers. While this is a slightly smaller set, it will surely handle all of your basic home chef requirements.

Cuisinart 15-Piece Graphix Cutlery Knife Block Set:

Superior stainless steel blade for precision cutting

The handle is ergonomiclly designed and textured surface for comfortable control

8″ Chef Knife is a multipurpose knife for mincing and slicing vegetables. The 7″ Santoku Knife is perfect multipurpose knife for dicing and mincing

5.5″ Serrated Utility Knife ideal for cutting breads and vegetables. The 3.5″ Paring Knife is ideal for a variety of small cutting tasks

Please note this set is not dishwasher safe.

