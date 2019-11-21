At $499, this CyberPowerPC desktop is a great beginner’s gaming rig

Walmart is offering the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with Ryzen 5 3.2GHz/8GB/480GB for $499 shipped. This is down $120 from its going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for a desktop of this caliber. Offering you a 6-core processor and 4GB RX 580 graphics card, this is the perfect entry into PC gaming. Though it won’t crank out 1440p or 4K quality, this machine will play most titles at 1080p with no problem and comes in at far under the separate cost of purchasing the components individually. CyberPowerPC is well-rated overall.

Now, this desktop ships with just 8GB of RAM. If you’re wanting to pick up more, it supports up to 32GB. Corsair’s 32GB kit is just $120 shipped and would be a great way to spend your savings. This will help you to do even more at a time and give your new desktop a nice speed boost right out of the gate.

However, if it’s storage that you’re lacking, we’d recommend picking up WD’s 2TB HDD for $50 shipped. This will give you enough room to store just about any game you’d want, along with a plethora of photos, videos, documents, and more.

Don’t forget about our best Black Friday PC gaming deals from last night. We went over some must-have components and accessories and what prices they’ll be at next week, so it’s well worth a look.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop features:

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2GHz (Max 3.6GHz), 16MB L3 Cache, 6-Core Processor

8GB DDR4 SDRAM/32GB (Max)

480GB SSD

Integrated 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Internal 802.11AC WiFi

AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB GDDR5, PCI Express x16 Graphics

