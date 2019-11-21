Enjoy a morning brew with the Wilfa Automatic Coffee Maker, now $75 (Orig. $350)

When you truly love coffee, every step in the brewing process is important. With exact temperature and water control, the Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker lets you brew the perfect cup of java every time. Right now, this stylish machine is just $74.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Designed in collaboration with the world champion barista, Tim Wendelboe, the Wilfa coffee machine uses state-of-the-art brewing technology.

You start by filling the water tank. Depending on what kind of coffee you choose, this holds enough for up to 10 cups. You then add some freshly ground coffee using the measurements written on the tank.

The machine does the rest, producing flavorful results in no time. The sleek design looks great, and it allows you to see the brewing process in action. You can easily adjust the water flow to determine how much coffee you want, and the machine automatically removes leftover water.

It’s easy to see why this coffee machine was awarded the Golden Cup standard of the Specialty Coffee Associations of America (SCAA) and Europe (SCAE).

The Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker usually retails for $349.99, but you can get it now in for only $74.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!