GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Switches up to 25% off: Toggle $30 or Fan Control $35

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. This toggle-style Z-Wave light switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave support. That inclusion also means that this one is more reliable than alternatives centered around Wi-Fi connectivity. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 370 customers. More below.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control for $34.99 shipped at Amazon. Usually selling for $46, today’s price cut saves you 24% and marks the second-best we’ve seen all year. This model features the same integrations as the lead deal, but brings ceiling fan control to your smart home. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 135 customers.

Speaking of Z-Wave, Yale’s Push Button Deadbolt supports the smart home standard and is down to $103.50 (30% off). For more discounts to expand your setup, check out our Smart Home Guide. Or for the best deals around the corner, we recently rounded up the best deals in the space for Black Friday.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Light Switch features:

Expand your control with the GE-branded Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Switch. When paired with a compatible hub, the hardwired smart switch operates lighting, fans, pumps and more through individual commands and programmed settings. Wirelessly control and schedule indoor or outdoor fixtures for effortless management of your home. Your automation possibilities are seemingly infinite when connected to hubs from Wink, SmartThings, HomeSeer, Vera, Nexia and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!