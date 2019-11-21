Stay warm this winter with a heated electric throw blanket for just $20

Walmart is offering the Biddeford Blankets Comfort Knit Fleece Heated Electric Throw for $19.96 with free in-store pickup. For comparison, a similar blanket at Amazon is over $40. If you’re among those who prefer to keep the heat turned down to save on electricity in the winter, this blanket is for you. It measures 60×50 and offers three different heat settings. Plus, there are multiple colors available so you can easily match any decor. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Now, if you’d rather just have a smaller heating element, you can save some cash. This Sunbeam Heating Pad is just $15 Prime shipped and will keep you just as warm. You’ll just need to provide your own blanket, so do keep that in mind.

Biddeford Blanket Heated Throw features:

Biddeford Blankets Comfort Knit Fleece Heated Electric Throw

3 heat settings

Automatic shutoff after 10 hours

13 foot cord length from throw to outlet

Machine washable cold water

Tumble dry low

