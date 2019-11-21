Add some humidity back to your home with a 5L humidifier: $26 (Reg. $50)

VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Homasy 5L Cool Mist Ultra Quiet Ultrasonic Humidifier for $25.98 shipped when the code TZ37532N is used at checkout. This is nearly 50% off its regular rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. If you live in an area where the humidity drops in the winter, this humidifier is a great addition. It uses ultrasonic technology to make steam without heat, meaning it won’t throw off your A/C and can be used year-round. Plus, the 5L capacity gives it the ability to run for 40 hours before it needs to be refilled. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, instead of doing a humidifier, you could opt for an essential oil diffuser. They work similarly, and both will fill your air with a nice mist. However, the diffuser is specifically designed to disperse essential oils into your air, which is a natural way to make your home smell great. You can pick up Amazon’s #1 best-selling diffuser for around $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

However, if you opt for the lead deal, be sure to use some of your savings to pick up the KAZ Protec Humidifier Tank Cleaner. It’s under $5 Prime shipped at Amazon and will make sure that your humidifier’s tank stays nice and clean.

Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier features:

5 L(1. 32Gallon) capacity with 350ml max mist output, covering area to 550 sq for max 40h working time. Even if you are not close to the humidifier, you can breathe the forest fresh air. Homasy humidifier promise to bring u a comfortable humidity environment.

