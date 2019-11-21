Invicta’s $61 steel watch has 200-meter water resistance, more from $66

Amazon is offering the Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch (0070) for $60.99 shipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This watch is able to withstand water for up to an incredible 200-meters. This makes it a great year-round solution that you’ll be able to wear wherever you’re headed. It sports a built-in stopwatch that works for up to 60 minutes. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Invicta watches on sale.

More Invicta watches on sale:

If you’d prefer a leather band, peek at the Timex Southview Watch for $40. Roman numerals are used across its face and the case size is 41mm, ensuring a great fit across many wrists. It resists water for up to 30-meters, keeping it safe from accidental splashes over time.

For those interested in a smartwatch, don’t miss out on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2. It’s currently on sale for $230 which yields a savings of $50 and is a match for its all-time low.

Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch features:

Round watch with blue dive-style bezel featuring skeleton hands, luminous indices, three chronograph subdials, and date window at 4 o’clock. 48 mm stainless steel case with flame-fusion dial window, Chinese quartz movement with analog display, Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over clasp with safety closure. Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft): In general, suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports, but not scuba diving.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!