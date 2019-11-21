J.Crew Factory cuts 50% off sitewide with outerwear, jeans, flannels, more

For a limited time only, J.Crew Factory takes 50% off sitewide, including new arrivals. Prices are as marked. You can find great deals on flannel shirts, outerwear, jeans, shoes, and much more. Customers receive complimentary shipping for J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up). For men, the Walker Vest is a no-brainer for the holiday season. It’s currently marked down to $40 and originally was priced at $80. This vest features a quilted design that’s timeless and you can find it in four versatile color options. You can also pair the vest with the Tartan Regular Flannel Shirt for a very stylish look. Better yet, the flannel is marked down to just $25 and regularly goes for $60. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

