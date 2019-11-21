Morakniv’s Classic Wood Utility Knife is now just $10.50 at Amazon (25% off)

- Nov. 21st 2019 12:10 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the Morakniv Classic No. 1 Wood Handle Utility Knife for $10.65. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $14 and $17, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and is the best we can find. This 3.9-inch carbon steel blade has a red ochre birch handle and includes a plastic sheath with a belt clip. It also ships with a limited lifetime manufacturer’s warranty too. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You can save slightly more with this $9 TAC Force Folding Knife if the old-school wood vibe on the lead isn’t working for you. Unlike today’s featured offer, it has spring-assisted opening and a folding design for easy transportation. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. 

But if that’s still overkill for your needs, consider the Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool at $6 Prime shipped. It doesn’t include a knife but it does have a few tools (bottle opener, flathead screwdriver tip and mini pry bar) that will almost certainly come in handy on your keychain at some point. Our roundup of the best multi-tools out there will give you even more ideas from under $5 Prime shipped.

Morakniv Classic No. 1 Wood Handle Utility Knife:

  • Traditional craft/utility knife with carbon steel blade
  • Red ochre birch handle
  • Plastic sheath with a belt clip
  • Limited lifetime manufacturer’s warranty.
  • Blade Thickness: 0.08″ (2.0 mm), Blade Length: 3.9″ (98 mm), Total Length: 7.8″ (199 mm), Weight: 2.8 oz. (78g)

Morakniv

