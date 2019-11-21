Nautica’s Black Friday Preview Sale updates your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide

Nautica’s Black Friday Preview Event is live and currently offering 50% off sitewide including fall outerwear, jeans, sweaters, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $25. The men’s Lightweight Reversible Jacket is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $170, however during the sale you can find it for just $50. You can find this jacket in five color options and its highly packable. I also really like the colorblock detailing and the large logo down the sleeve. It’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come and water-resistant. Best of all, it comes in a women’s option that’s priced at $75 and originally went for $150. Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks from Nautica below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Lightweight Reversible Vest $65 (Orig. $130)
- Slim Fit Wrinkle Resistant Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Navtech Full Zip Sweater $45 (Orig. $90)
- Button Mock Neck Sweater $54 (Orig. $108)
- Lightweight Reversible Jacket $50 (Orig. $170)
Our top picks for women include:
- Colorblock Puffer Jacket $75 (Orig. $150)
- Sherpa Quarter-Zip Pullover $30 (Orig. $80)
- Quilted Packable Jacket $50 (Orig. $150)
- Tempashere Vest $50 (Orig. $100)
- Mid Rise Skinny Jeans $25 (Orig. $70)
