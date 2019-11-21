Nautica’s Black Friday Preview Sale updates your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide

- Nov. 21st 2019 3:28 pm ET

Nautica’s Black Friday Preview Event is live and currently offering 50% off sitewide including fall outerwear, jeans, sweaters, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $25. The men’s Lightweight Reversible Jacket is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $170, however during the sale you can find it for just $50. You can find this jacket in five color options and its highly packable. I also really like the colorblock detailing and the large logo down the sleeve. It’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come and water-resistant. Best of all, it comes in a women’s option that’s priced at $75 and originally went for $150. Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks from Nautica below.

