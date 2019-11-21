Latest model Nintendo Switch + Spyro Trilogy for $304 shipped ($340 value)

Walmart is now offering the latest model Nintendo Switch Console with a copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy for $303.98 shipped. This is the newer, better-battery Switch that is regularly $300 and the $35 to $40 Spyro Reignited Trilogy. You’re saving up $36 or so if you factor in the value of the game. Along with this very similar offer we are tracking on a Minecraft bundle, today’s deal is the best price available on the latest generation Switch. The only notable Switch Black Friday offers are even more than this or only include the previous gen console. Here’s more information on the difference between the two standard Switch models. More details below.

We happen to still have a great deal running on the wireless PowerA Enhanced Pro-style controller along with even more options starting from $8. And as we mentioned above, the latest model Switch is available with a copy of Minecraft for under $299 right now along with the Switch Lite at $183.

We have curated the best Black Friday 2019 gaming deals in one place. From PlayStation and Xbox One to Nintendo and all the accessories in between, you’ll find everything you need to know about the best upcoming offers right here.

Nintendo Switch Console:

This model includes battery life of approximately 4.5 – 9 hours.

The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (games sold separately)

Model number HAC 001( 01)

