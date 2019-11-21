Samsung + Harmon Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. Soundbar returns to $278 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1-Ch. Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HW-Q60R) for $277.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart, Target, and B&H. That’s $152 off what it’s been averaging lately and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Samsung offering delivers immersive 5.1-channel audio in a similarly-sized package that compares to many 2.1 alternatives. If you struggle to hear what’s being said in TV shows, this sound bar sets out to fix that with Adaptive Sound technology that projects “clear voices even on low volumes.” When it comes to I/O, owners will score HDMI with 4K and HDR10 passthrough alongside optical audio. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Shave about $100 off today’s spending when opting for VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System at $180. I rock a similar sound bar and have been thrilled with its performance considering just how inexpensive it is when compared with rivals.

Since you’re here, you’re likely to benefit from our Best of Black Friday home audio guide. There you’ll find lists of the best deals we’ve spotted on sound bars and smart speakers.

Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1-Ch. Soundbar features:

BALANCED, ROOM-FILLING SOUND: 5.1 channel soundbar combines Samsung innovation with Harmon Kardon audio technical expertise to bring state-of-the-art sound to the home theater entertainment experience

SAMSUNG ACOUSTIC BEAM: Samsung Acoustic Beam technology mixes and delivers the sound so it appears to come precisely where movie and game action is happening on screen

