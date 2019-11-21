The Plex-ready TerraMaster 2-Bay Quad-Core NAS is down to $126 (Today only)

Today only, Newegg is offering the TerraMaster 2-Bay Quad-Core NAS (F2-210) for $125.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This quad-core NAS features two bays that can each hold a 16TB hard drive. It works with both Emby and Plex servers, making it a solid way to upgrade an existing setup or get started. Along the back you’ll find Ethernet and two USB 3.0 ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Further reduce cost when opting for Synology’s 1-Bay NAS DiskStation at $99. As the name implies, you will be downgrading to a single bay but that could prove to be more than sufficient for your needs. It’s also worth noting that it sports a dual core processor, likely halving the transcoding performance you’d receive with the featured deal.

Folks simply looking to expand an Xbox’s capacity should have a look at the deal we spotted on Seagate’s 2TB Game Drive. Currently on sale for $70, today’s offer is up to $20 off what it typically fetches. Bright green styling paired with Xbox branding are sure to make it look great next to your console.

TerraMaster 2-Bay Quad-Core NAS features:

An affordable, high-performance 2-bay NAS optimized for home and SOHO users

ARM v8 quad-core 1.4GHz CPU with 1 GB RAM, blazingly fast read/write speeds of more than 114 MB/s

Supports Emby and Plex media servers, which keep your videos, music, and photos personal media beautifully organized, always ready for on-demand streaming to your PC, mobile device, smart TV, or games console.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!