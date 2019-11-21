Stow more with three Eagle Creek Packing Cubes: $19.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering three Eagle Creek Pack-It Cubes for $19.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve seen in over three years. Eagle Creek’s packing cubes set out to make the most of whatever travel space you have. Not only will you be able to compress several items, you’ll also be able to keep your bag organized, making your overall travel experience a more relaxed one. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take organization even further with Cocoon’s Grid-IT! Organizer for $7. It’s unique object retention system holds small pieces of gear snugly in place, allowing you to avoid the creation of a senseless and difficult-to-navigate heap of electronics.

Now that you’ve organized your bag, you may have room for this heated electric throw blanket that’s on sale for $20. Taking this along is bound to help you feel cozy no matter you end up.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Cubes features:

EVERYTHING WHERE YOU WANT IT: Eagle Creek’s Pack-It Original Cubes help you stay organized & use every square inch of packing space. This set includes 3 different sized Cubes for clothing compression, accessory organization, and quick TSA security checks.

