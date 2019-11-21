The Vineyard Vines Great Gifting Sale takes 25% off orders of $100+ with code GIFTS19 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Update your outerwear with the Staysail Full Zip Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $149 and originally was priced at $198. This jacket comes in two color options and is packable, which is great for traveling. It’s infused with stretch for added comfort and it also has sweat-wicking material. You can also easily store essentials in its two zippered side pockets. Find even more deals from Vineyard Vines by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

