Arm your front door with Yale’s Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt: $103.50 (30% off)

Amazon currently offers the Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt in polished brass for $103.48 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer saves you over 30%, is $30 under the sale price on other styles, and marks a new all-time low for this variant. This deadbolt pairs with a wide variety of smart home ecosystems thanks to touting Z-Wave capabilities. Its push-button number pad gives you yet another way to unlock the door without having to get a key involved. This combination makes it a notable option for smart home enthusiasts or those looking for a simpler way to unlock their front door. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 120 customers. Head below for more.

A more budget-conscious alternative for adding some smart home functionality to a door is with this highly-rated Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor for $29 at Amazon. This will allow you to monitor whether a door has been left open, set automations for when someone comes home, and more.

If you’d prefer to add a touchscreen deadbolt to your front door, we’re also seeing Yale’s Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt at $135 (Reg. $189). Or to imbue smart home functionality to your garage door, pair Chamberlain’s MyQ Hub with an 802.11n Range Extender for $30 (36% off).

Yale Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again! Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit push button keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This Yale Real Living lock features Z-Wave technology and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings and more.

