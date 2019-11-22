Amazon has succulents for your holiday gift giving from $13 (up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off succulents plants with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a four-pack of succulents for $13.29. You’d typically pay $18 here with this being a new Amazon all-time low. This is an easy gift for the holidays or if you simply want to add some greenery around your home this winter. Includes four plants, each of which is a different variety. All you need to do is “water once per week” and you’ll be able to enjoy beautiful succulents year-round. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

4-pack Succulents feature:

Succulents are drought tolerant plants that are easy to care for and require very little. There are three points of care you want to keep in mind when caring for your succulents. The most important part of succulent care is when and how to water. Only water the plants when the soil is completely dry. If the soil has any moisture, do not water them at all. If it takes three weeks for the soil to dry out then water in three weeks, if it takes three days then water in three days. This is the most important part of proper succulent care. When you water your plants be sure they are being watered in the evening or late afternoon.

