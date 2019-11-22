Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerWave Qi Charger Bundle $24 (32% off), more

Anker Direct via Amazon currently offers its PowerWave Wireless Chargers Bundle for $23.99 Prime shipped when code M252411D has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $35, today’s offer saves you 32%, beats the last price cut by $3, and marks a new Amazon low. Featuring both Anker’s PowerWave Pad and Stand, this bundle adds a 5 and 10W Qi charger to your arsenal. Getting both is a great way to provide ample wireless coverage throughout your home. The 10W PowerWave stand is a great desk companion, while the 5W pad will be perfect for overnight charging setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Charge forward: a high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge. For best results, use a quick charge Adapter (9V/2a) for Samsung Galaxy charging and a 5V/2a adapter for iPhone. Better than one: place and charge with the pad at home, or get more options at your work desk with horizontal and vertical stand charging MODES.
Certified safe: with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more, You and your iPhone are fully protected. What you get: Power Wave Pad & power Wave Stand, 2X Micro USB cables (3 ft. , AC adapter not included), Welcome Guide,
