Bass Factory’s Early Black Friday Doorbusters offer extra 30% off from $28

Bass Factory Outlet takes an extra 30% off Early Black Friday Doorbusters with promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. Inside this event you will find boots, slippers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The women’s Harlequin Duck Boots are stylish and features a waterproof exterior, which is great for fall and winter weather. These boots are available in three color options and has a sock-lining for warmth. Originally priced at $130, which is down from its original rate of $63. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Harlequin Duck Boots $63 (Orig. $130)
- Alexa Winter Duck Boots $63 (Orig. $130)
- Juno Lace-Up Snow Boots $56 (Orig. $140)
- Coleen Booties $28 (Orig. $90)
- Candice Boots $35 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
The men’s Whitman Moccasin Slippers are on sale for $28, which is down from its original rate of $75. These socks have a shearling lining for comfort and come in four color options. This style is also lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down.
Our top picks for men include:
- Marco Loafer Tan $56 (Orig. $160)
- Broker Leather Boots $70 (Orig. $145)
- Tyson Lace-Up Boots $70 (Orig. $160)
- Louie Duck Boots $63 (Orig. $130)
- Whitman Moccasin Slippers $28 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!