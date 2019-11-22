Black Friday pricing now live on PlayStation Plus at Amazon, deals from $43

Amazon is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships as the expected Black Friday pricing of $44.99 with free digital delivery. However, Rushhourwholesaler (95.4% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the 1-year membership for $42.99 with free delivery right here. Regularly $60, today’s deal is as much as $17 below the regular price and is the lowest we can find. It is also slightly below the Black Friday price we have seen advertised from every major retailer and this morning from Sony. Head below for more details.

Despite having seen deals at around $40 over the last few months, everyone including Sony has listed 1-year PS Plus memberships at $45 for Thanksgiving. While it is possible we will see better deals next week, there’s no way to know for sure. But keep in mind, you can just stack discounted years on top of your existing sub anyway.

The massive PlayStation PSN Black Friday sale went live today with hundreds of game deals at up to 40% off. We are already seeing huge holiday worthy game deals at Amazon and the official GameStop Black Friday 2019 ad dropped this morning with some of the best console deals yet (including Switch Lite).

PlayStation Plus Membership:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

