CamelBak stainless steel bottles start at $11.50 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select CamelBak Stainless Steel Bottles. Our top pick is the 40-ounce Chute Mag Water Bottle for $25.14. You’d typically pay closer to $40 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a stainless steel build with enough insulation to keep beverages cold for 24-hours and hot for six-hours. It offers an angled spout with an “ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.
Additional top picks include:
- 12-ounce Stainless Steel Bottle: $14 (Reg. $20)
- 12-ounce Stainless Steel Chute Bottle: $12 (Reg. $18)
- 20-ounce Hot Cap Bottle: $16.50 (Reg. $22)
- 12-ounce Hot Cap Bottle: $13 (Reg. $20)
- …and more!
CamelBak 40-ounce Chute Mag Water Bottle features:
- NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking
- Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours
- Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling
- Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling
- Half turn cap gives you easy access to your water and the spout cap threads internally so there is no more drinking off those uncomfortable bottle threads
