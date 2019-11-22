CamelBak stainless steel bottles start at $11.50 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select CamelBak Stainless Steel Bottles. Our top pick is the 40-ounce Chute Mag Water Bottle for $25.14. You’d typically pay closer to $40 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a stainless steel build with enough insulation to keep beverages cold for 24-hours and hot for six-hours. It offers an angled spout with an “ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours

Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling