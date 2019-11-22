CamelBak stainless steel bottles start at $11.50 in today’s Gold Box

- Nov. 22nd 2019 7:13 am ET

$11.50
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select CamelBak Stainless Steel Bottles. Our top pick is the 40-ounce Chute Mag Water Bottle for $25.14. You’d typically pay closer to $40 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a stainless steel build with enough insulation to keep beverages cold for 24-hours and hot for six-hours. It offers an angled spout with an “ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

Additional top picks include:

CamelBak 40-ounce Chute Mag Water Bottle features:

  • NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking
  • Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours
  • Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling
  • Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling
  • Half turn cap gives you easy access to your water and the spout cap threads internally so there is no more drinking off those uncomfortable bottle threads

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$11.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Camelbak

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp