ComiXology offers a collection of Avengers vs. X-Men and other titles from $1

To close out the week, ComiXology is discounting a selection Marvel Avengers vs. X-Men digital graphic novels and single issues with deals starting under $1. One standout amongst all of the discounts is on Avengers vs. X-Men: Collected Edition for $9.99. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 67% and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. ComiXology Unlimited subscribers can read this one for free. Even though Disney now owns 21st Century Fox, it may be awhile before we see the likes of the X-Men enter the MCU. This 660-page graphic novel features tons of action from two of the most well-known superhero teams going head to head. Head below for more.

Other notable discounts today:

ComiXology’s Marvel deals don’t end there, as there is also a collection of New Universe issues discounted today. Titles start at under $1 here and include standouts like Avengers World, Star Brand, and Secret Empire. If those don’t scratch that comic book itch, then shop the entire batch of deals right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Avengers vs. X-Men synopsis:

The Avengers and the X-Men — the two most popular super-hero teams in history — go to war! And in AVX: Vs., experience the larger-than-life battles too big for any other comic to contain! Iron Man vs. Magneto! Spider-Man vs. Colossus! Captain America vs. Gambit! And more!

