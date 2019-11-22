Disney Frozen toys, Funko Pop!, accessories, more from $4 at Amazon today

- Nov. 22nd 2019 7:22 am ET

From $4
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off select Disney Frozen Toys. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sven Funko Pop! at $6.15. It typically sells for $11 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This stylized POP vinyl from Funko recreates the classic Frozen character. Whether decorating your home for the holidays or just adding it to your Frozen collection, this is a great little accessory to have on-hand this December. It has excellent ratings at Amazon so far, just like the rest of Funko’s lineup. More deals below.

Other notable deals from today’s sale include:

Sven Funko Pop! features:

  • From Frozen 2, Sven, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Frozen 2 fan!
  • Collect and display all frozen 2 pop! Vinyl’s!
  • Funko Pop! Is the 2017 toy of the year and people’s choice award winner

