Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch is a traveling must at new lows from $158

- Nov. 22nd 2019 6:22 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 32GB for $157.99 shipped. Upgrade to the 128GB at $199.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $300, these are both new all-time lows that we’ve tracked and is the best available for each model. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch offers a great way to enjoy Disney+ while on-the-go this winter. With 10-hours of battery life on a full charge, your kids can watch several movies while traveling without a need for plugging in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, even though there’s a 128GB model on sale, because Samsung gives you a microSD slot, it’s easy to expand if that’s not quite enough. You can put up to a 512GB microSD card in the Galaxy Tab A, though we recommend going with a lower-cost 128GB model at around $20 if you don’t need quite that much.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

  • Minimal bezel. Maximum view. Watch, stream and browse on a 10.1″ Full HD corner-to-corner Display. The lightweight premium metal design goes anywhere you go.
  • Big sound for big entertainment. The perfect complement to a wide, immersive picture, Dolby Atoms Surround sound fills the room with cinematic clarity.
  • Binge-worthy Battery. Browse, watch Or shop for up to ten hours on a full charge.
  • Room for everything. Never delete songs, photos or videos, thanks to ample built-in memory. Plus expand your storage up to 512GB anytime With a Micro SD card.

