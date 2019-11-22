Stack coupons to bring Germ Guardian’s HEPA Air Purifier down to $58 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is offering the Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier (AC4825) for $57.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Note: An additional $10 discount will be automatically applied at checkout. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. This unit is great for purifying up to 167-square feet, making it an excellent solution for all sorts of different rooms. With a true HEPA filter in tow, it’s able to remove “up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust pollen, pet dander, mold sports, and other allergens.” Not only will the air be cleaner, you’re bound to appreciate a reduction in odors from pets, smoke, cooking, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking to purify a small room, consider Germ Guardian’s Pluggable Air Purifier at $30 when clipping the on-page coupon. Much like a Glade or Air Wick, this plugs directly into the wall and immediately goes to work. It provides cleaner air while also reducing odors.

While we’re on the topic of clean air, you may have missed that Awair Element recently debuted. This sleek air quality monitoring unit is made with affordability in mind. Swing by our coverage to learn more.

Oh, and don’t forget that you can score a new Dyson Hot + Cool Fan/Heater for $250 right now. It currently sells for $449 at Amazon, leaving you with $199 in savings.

Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier (AC4825) features:

3 IN 1 AIR PURIFIER FOR HOME: True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air

KILLS GERMS: UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds

