A $50 discount brings HDHomeRun’s Connect Quatro Tuner down to $100 at Amazon

Quantum Networks (98% positive all-time feedback from 56,000+) fulfilled by Amazon offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro for $99.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Usually selling for $150, like you’ll find at Newegg, that’s good for a 33% discount, matches our previous mention, and is right in line with the second-best offer we’ve seen this year. Sporting four HDTV tuners, Connect Quatro allows you to watch or record up to four streams of content at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 290 customers. Head below for more details.

Pairing today’s discounted HDHomeRun tuner with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna is a notable option at under $20. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix or Hulu, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that. Find out what stations are available near you by swinging by AntennaWeb.

Now if there’s something about HDHomeRun you’re not a big fan of, we’re also seeing Tablo’s LITE OTA DVR on sale for $100 ($50 off). Oh, and you’ll definitely want to check out Apple’s massive TV show sale, which has complete seasons from $20 including Mad Men, 30 Rock, and more.

HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner features:

Distribute HDTV entertainment throughout your home with this SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO TV tuner. It connects to your home internet and lets up to four devices enjoy different over-the-air TV shows at once, providing cost savings over cable subscriptions. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO TV tuner works with the HDHomeRun DVR for recording live programs.

