Destroy everything and save humanity, Dragon Hills 2 hits all-time low at $1

Dragon Hills 2 is getting its first notable price drop today on the App Store. Regularly $3, you can download this one to all of your iOS devices for $1. “Cowboys, armored mechs and spaceships,” doesn’t matter, just hop on your giant mechanical dragon and destroy everything in your path to save humanity. Slide down hills, jump in and out of the ground, tackle giant bosses and upgrade your dragon machine’s arsenal along the way. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS deals including titles like Tower of Fortune 3, Danmaku Unlimited 2, .projekt, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more. On top of the mysterious puzzler Hyperforma, we are also still tracking notable offers on Mini Metro and Oddmar.

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

Here we go again! Meet our fearless girl, a few years later!

Zombies! …Where??? …Dragons!…What???

Cowboys, armored mechs and spaceships! Why?!

So many questions… No time for answers now, guys. The zombie apocalypse is already here!

Hurry up! Hop on your machine dragon and fight to save humanity!