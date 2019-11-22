It’s not even Black Friday, yet Amazon has 3 months of Kindle Unlimited FREE

Amazon is offering 3-months of its Kindle Unlimited E-Reading service for FREE. Normally $10 per month, the only caveat here is that you can’t be currently subscribed in order to redeem this sale. Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s limitless reading service that offers millions of books to enjoy for one monthly fee (or free for three months, with this promo.) After you read a book, you’ll “return” it to Amazon, picking up your next adventure. Learn more about Kindle Unlimited here.

Today’s a great day to save on e-reading. Amazon has its Kindle E-readers on sale from $60 before the Black Friday rush hits next week. If you’ve not picked one up before, now’s a great chance.

For those who know they’ll get into reading a ton with a Kindle, you can still grab 6-months of the service for $30, which is 50% off what it regularly goes for. You have from now until December 31st to snag that promotion, so be sure to cash in before it’s too late.

