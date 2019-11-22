Ninja’s 10-Speed Chef Blender with travel tumbler now $100 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja Chef 10-Speed Blender (CT810) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate, $80 below Amazon’s listing and the best price we can find. In fact, today’s new price is the same as the best refurbished listing on Amazon. Featuring a 72-ounce pitcher as well as a 24-ounce on-the-go blending tumbler, the Ninja Chef is ideal for both quick smoothies and dinner preparations. Along with a pulse mode, it features 10 preset programs with variable speed control, a 1,500-watt motor, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-up and a tamper specifically designed to help get through heavy-duty ingredients without damaging the blades. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly, a $100 blender, on sale or not, might be a much for casual smoothie making and basic blending tasks. Fortunately, the Magic Bullet Blender system is getting an early Black Friday offer at Walmart and is already under $20. If that’s still a bit much for your personal needs, consider the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender which starts at just $15 Prime shipped.

Ninja Chef 10-Speed Blender:

Create delicious frozen cocktails or healthy smoothies using this SharkNinja Chef countertop blender. The 10 preset programs with variable speed control, including pulse mode, let you achieve the desired consistency easily, while the advanced motor powers through tough ingredients. This SharkNinja Chef countertop blender features a 72-oz. pitcher for home use and a 24-oz. tumbler with a lid for on-the-go convenience.

