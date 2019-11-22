Ring’s Video Doorbell is currently 40% off in certified refurbished condition

Amazon is offering the Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 shipped. This is down from its $99 original price, beats our last new-condition mention of $79, and is a match of its all-time low at Amazon. The holidays are here, folks, and with that comes visiting friends and family. The Ring Video Doorbell lets you know who’s there without having to even leave the kitchen, which can be nice to know if it’s a delivery or company. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty and Ring’s lifetime theft protection.

Don’t forget that Ring Video Doorbell Pro is still on sale for $150, which is below its advertised Black Friday price of $179. Video Doorbell Pro offers a higher-quality feed, making it easier to see who’s there.

If your entryway is angled, check out this mount for $11 Prime shipped. It’ll tilt your Video Doorbell to see who’s there, even before they enter your door’s view.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

Monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

