Slap Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch on your wrist at $189 (Reg. $240)

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $189 shipped. Having dropped from $240, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon low. Right now Best Buy charges the original $300 price tag. Samsung Gear S3 rocks a 46mm circular touchscreen and features upwards of three-day battery life on a single charge. On top of the usual notification relaying to your smartphone, there’s fitness stat tracking, Samsung Pay, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 9,500 shoppers. Also, don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More details below.

Put your savings to work from today’s sale and swap out the style on your new wearable. Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier features an interchange band system, meaning you can ditch the included sport style in favor of a metal link, leather and other bands. Options start from under $13 at Amazon.

The wearable deals don’t end there today though. We’re also still tracking Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 on sale from $230 ($50 off). Or if an even more fitness-oriented option is more your style, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is also on sale for $149 ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier features:

Stay in touch, without reaching for your phone, with the smartwatch that’s engineered for adventure. With the Gear S3, you can pay right from your wrist, track your location, and withstand any weather. Rotate the distinctive steel bezel to easily access apps and notifications so you can instantly check texts, updates, and more. Make the Gear S3 your own. Customize your watch face, choosing from thousands of striking colors and designs. Plus easily swap out the standard 22mm band.

