Sennheiser HD Headphones up to $100 off: 599 Open, SE Wireless, more

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphones for $99.95 shipped. Regularly between $150 and $200, today’s deal is as much as $100 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. These premium around ear cans feature an “audiophile grade open-back” design with 38mm, 50 ohm transducers. You’re also looking at a padded headband with “luxurious” ear pads for long listening sessions. They also ship with 3-meter and 1.2 meter detachable cables. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals below.

Amazon has also dropped the price on the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones to $99.95 shipped. Also up to $100 off, this is within $20 of the all-time low and the best we can find on the highly-rated wireless headphones.

While we are expecting some very notable headphones deals starting next week, there are already even better options live right now. That includes Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds at $149 and Powerbeats Pro at $175. But we also have the JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds for $70 (Save $30) and even more in our Headphones Guide. Don’t forget about this AirPods Pro Amazon deal at $235 too.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Headphones:

Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Noise Gard active noise cancellation reduces ambient noise levels improving the listening experience

Intuitive ear cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone

Up to 19 hour battery life with Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated and is supplied with connecting cable for battery free listening

