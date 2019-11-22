Pre-Black Friday Soundbars: Sony Dolby Atmos $398 (33% off), more from $148

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-X9000F Dolby Atmos Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer for $398 shipped. Also at Crutchfield, as well as for $2 more at Best Buy. Typically fetching $600, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $102 under the best we’ve seen this year, and matches the all-time low. The most enticing feature on Sony’s 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar falls to the oh so coveted Dolby Atmos audio. As far as other notable inclusions here, there’s five customizable sound modes, wireless subwoofer for added bass, and more. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll find an HDMI port with 4K HDR passthrough as well as an optical input. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 380 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable soundbar deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Samsung and Harmon Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. Soundbar at the Amazon low of $278. Another notable offer we spotted is on VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR TV, which sports HomeKit and AirPlay for $248 (Reg. $350).

Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Experience immersive Dolby Atmos sound through a single device with this Sony sound bar. It connects to your TV wirelessly or with an HDMI cable, and it pairs with Bluetooth devices for audio streaming. This Sony sound bar includes the Vertical Sound Engine, which eliminates the need for ceiling-mounted speakers.

