Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Money Pro, .projekt, Danmaku 2, more

- Nov. 22nd 2019 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Tower of Fortune 3, Danmaku Unlimited 2, .projekt, Dragon Hills 2, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Danmaku Unlimited 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ToneStack: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: .projekt: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evo Explores: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ChordFlow: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home+ 4: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: A Bleaker Predicklement: $1 (Reg. $3)

