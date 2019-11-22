Tribit’s XSound Bluetooth Speaker with 24-hr. battery life now $19 (Reg. $30+)

Buyelecs (98.4% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker for $18.99 shipped. Regularly $33 at Amazon, today’s deal is $4 under our previous mention and is the best price we can find. One of the most highly-rated budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers out there, the XSound Go is great option for casual listening with breaking the bank, especially at this price. Features include “up to 24 hours of continuous use” per charge, Bluetooth 4.2 tech with a 66-foot range, as well as Siri and Google Now access with the voice input button. It also sports an IPX7-rating, dual 6W drivers and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

The only options out there for less than $19 are mostly significantly smaller speakers with a less impressive feature set. But for the most casual of listening experiences, something like the dodocool Mini Portable Speaker is a solid option at $10 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind, it has drastically less battery life per charge and about half the power on the drivers. Rated 4+ stars from over 680 Amazon customers.

More Bluetooth Speakers:

Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker:

KILLER AUDIO: With crystal highs, crisp mids and rich bass, XSound Go creates an immersive listening experience unlike any other. State of the art bass radiators and dual 6W power drivers deliver shocking sound without distortion even at maximum volume.

EXTREME WATERPROOFING: Pool parties? Definitely. Lounging on the beach? Absolutely. Singing in the shower? You bet! This waterproof speaker is perfect for all sorts of summer fun.

SLEEK & SOPHISTICATED: Tribit XSound Go is as stylish as they come. Curved edges and a matte finish offer a modern touch, the compact design maximizes portability. Toss it in a backpack, stick in in your purse, or carry it around with the attached strap.

