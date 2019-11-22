Under Armour Sideline keeps 64-ounces of water cool for 12 hours: $18 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Sideline 64-Oz. Water Jug for $17.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Under Armour and among the best offers we’ve tracked. Thanks to double-wall foam insulation, this bottle is able to keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours. This should help keep you refreshed between workouts and throughout the entire day considering its massive 64-ounce capacity. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want an option that’s easy to clean? Consider Clean Bottle. It’s priced at $13 and opens from both the top and bottom, making it easy to get in there and truly clean your water bottle. I’ve been using three of these for years now and have not been disappointed by them.

If you’re quick, you can still snag a CamelBak stainless steel bottle for as little as $11.50. Head over to our roundup to find our top picks from the sale.

Under Armour Sideline features:

Double-wall foam insulated —keeps beverages cold for 12 hours

Leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation

Fold-down carrying handle with integrated fence hooks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!