Vera Bradley’s Pre-Bright Friday Sale takes 30% off backpacks, duffels, more

The Vera Bradley Pre-Bright Friday Sale takes 30% off select styles of backpacks, duffels, luggage, handbags, accessories, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Campus Backpack that’s on sale for $102 and origianlly was priced at $145. I personally own this backpack and would highly recommend it. It can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it has cushioned straps for added comfort. This backpack is made up of lightweight material, which won’t weigh you down and has an array of zippered pockets for storage. I use this backpack a lot for travel because the main compartment is very spacious to hold all of your essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars from happy Vera Bradley customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Vera Bradley include:

