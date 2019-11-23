Amazon’s #1 best-selling snow gear is on sale from $9 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Arctix Snow Apparel from $9 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Women’s Insulated Snow Pants at $30.17, which is down from $40. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2019. Offering multiple layers of snow protection, these pants are designed to keep you dry. It’s also built to keep you warm in temperatures from -20º to +35º, making sure that you’re never left out in the cold. Rated 3.9/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Shop the entire sale here.

With your savings here, there are a few other accessories you could pick up to help stay warm in winter weather. This face mask is a #1 best-seller and is only $10 Prime shipped. Trust me, when it’s cold out, keeping your nose and lips protected (along with ears) is essential.

Another way to stay warm is with HotHands. These hand warmers are one-time-use but are small enough to keep in your pocket for emergency situations. At just $6 Prime shipped, these are essential.

Arctix Insulated Snow Pant features:

Machine Wash

85 grams ThermaTech Insulation offers warmth in a lightweight, low bulk garment (keeps you warm at temperatures from -20 to +35 degrees)

600 Denier Ballistic are used to reinforce the ankle, scuff and hem guards to hold up against daily wear and tear

Adjustable waist for comfortable fit

