Upgrade your kitchen for Thanksgiving with Cuisinart cast iron from $55

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware from $55 shipped. Our favorite is the 7-quart Casserole Dish at $69.99, which is over 45% off its regular rate. With Thanksgiving under a week away, it’s time to make final preparations and ensure you have everything required for the big day. This dish is perfect for cooking casseroles, as the name implies. Thanks to its ceramic coating, it’s oven and broiler safe, as well as use on induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas, and electric stove-tops. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

If you’re wanting the cast iron strength and features without paying Cuisinart prices, check out AmazonBasics. Amazon’s in-house brand has a 7-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $40 shipped. This saves you $30 over today’s lead deal, but do keep in mind, it’s not ceramic coated like Cuisinart’s.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware features:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

Oven and broiler safe

7-Qt. capacity

Dishwasher safe for convenient maintenance and easy cleanup

