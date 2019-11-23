Amazon’s Gold Box has kid collectibles and scooters on sale from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Scoopets (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SKIDEE Kid’s Scooters in multiple colors at $47 shipped. This is down 33% from its regular going rate of $70 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These 2-in-1 scooters are perfect for younger ones who are just learning to ride. The folding seat and three wheels make it super simple to ride when they are just beginning, and after a while, it converts into a full scooter for years of fun. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Keep reading for even more deals.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted, today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, that Amazon is offering a selection of Hatchimals, Blume, Lucky Fortune, and more from $4.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick from this sale is the Hatchimals CollEGGtibles 12-Count for $12.99. This is down 35% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up twelve surprises, this is bound to bring your little one plenty of joy this holiday season. Rated 4.7/5 stars. View the entire sale here.

SKIDEE Scooter features:

SAFE & SECURE – Keep your kid safe and full of smiles with kids scooters that combine strong and sturdy design for years of scooting fun! Plus, SKIDEE is a 3 wheels kick scooter and with a back wheel breaking to help ensure total control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!