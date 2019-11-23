Go mobile with LaCie’s AiO 2TB HDD, power bank, SD reader, more: $200 (New low)

Amazon is offering the LaCie DJI Copilot 2TB Lightning/USB-C 3.1 External HDD for $199.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $80. This neat device aims to let you leave your computer behind. First and foremost, it’s a 2TB external HDD. On top of that you’ll gain an SD card reader, power bank, and more. It comes with a variety of global power adapters, making it an international solution for many. USB-C, Lightning, and microUSB cables are included, allowing you to easily top off whichever device is in need of power. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Looking for a compact MacBook external, have a look at PNY’s Elite 512GB USB-C Flash Drive for $88. It transfers data at up to 130MB/s, bringing it close to what class 30 microSD cards are capable of.

While we’re on the topic of storage, we have some notable microSD card discounts that you won’t want to miss out on. For those on a budget, SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is within five cents of its all-time low at $45. If performance is what matters most, have a look at SanDisk’s 512GB offering with class 30 speeds for $110 (Reg. $150).

LaCie DJI Copilot 2TB External HDD features:

Copy files directly from drones, memory cards, action cams, DSLRcameras, phones, USB hard drives, USB flash drives, and more

Monitor or check file transfer status, available capacity, and battery power using the integrated status screen

