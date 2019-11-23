Cash in on Black Friday w/ the latest Nintendo Switch or bundle priced from $260

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the latest Nintendo Switch for $259.99 shipped when coupon code SNG50 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is easily one of the best prices we have tracked to date. For those unfamiliar, Nintendo’s latest full-blown Switch console features improved battery life that can last up to nine hours in handheld mode. Having owned a Switch since its release, I can vouch for just how freeing it is to be able to play top-notch, first-party games anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Nintendo Switch console deals.

More Nintendo Switch console deals:

Upgrade comfort and ergonomics when grabbing a PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller for $37. This controller mimics what you’d find in Nintendo’s Pro offering without the needing to fork over nearly as much cash.

Nintendo Switch features:

Play your way with the Nintendo Switch gaming system. Whether you’re at home or on the go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch system is designed to fit your life. Dock your Nintendo Switch to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Heading out? Just undock your console and keep playing in handheld mode

This model includes battery life of approximately 4.5 – 9 hours.

The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!